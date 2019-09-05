Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Has Increased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc; Shamrock Asset Management Cut Position in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) as Valuation Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 19.50M shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 54,847 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06 million for 8.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 218,381 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 97,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.05% or 471,592 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp invested in 0.29% or 2.53 million shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 22,050 shares. 130,050 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 17.18 million shares. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 4,998 shares. Virtu Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 166,361 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 516,806 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And Company has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 21,804 are held by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 21,837 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of stock. Fallon Katherine Beirne had bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,278 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Annaly Capital Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management’s Dividend May Not Be Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,533 shares to 71,139 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,680 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 494,946 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 6,555 shares. Insight 2811 accumulated 0.57% or 7,205 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 254,232 shares. Aristotle Mgmt stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 99,590 are held by Ledyard National Bank. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,732 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Com has invested 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 7,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 1.54% or 4,174 shares. Ashford Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brookmont Management holds 2.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,063 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 49,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio.