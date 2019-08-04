Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While South Dakota Investment Council Has Lowered by $11.14 Million Its Position; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Cut Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.39 million shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 107,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 234,933 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45 million, down from 342,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27M shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 373,624 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $46.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 76,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.32% or 6,870 shares. 82,675 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Chatham Capital owns 18,612 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northrock Prtn Lc holds 4,487 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,643 shares. Loews reported 10,000 shares stake. Mirae Asset Limited stated it has 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,334 are owned by Howard Capital. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tremblant Capital Group owns 20,404 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co reported 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $249.74 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vident Advisory Limited Co stated it has 13,839 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has 207,490 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust invested in 5,570 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.54% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 160,970 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 10,707 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 13,336 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 0.02% or 12,672 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 54,358 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 273,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dean Associate owns 64,594 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 171,649 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Argi Invest Limited Co has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M. $63,345 worth of stock was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

