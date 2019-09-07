Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Sadoff Investment Management Upped by $462,800 Its Holding; As Veeva Sys (Call) (VEEV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Cut Its Stake by $381,000

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (VEEV) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.33. About 1.03M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.74 million for 95.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

