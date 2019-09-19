Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Parthenon Cut by $453,113 Its Holding; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Price Declined, Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 203,658 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 161,326 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.69M, down from 165,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $121.45. About 570,400 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G executive to help guide big data firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.49 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 49,589 are owned by Columbia Asset Management. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 26.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Welch Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company New York has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 312,549 shares. Roosevelt Investment stated it has 8,199 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,549 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kcm Investment Advisors has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 291,093 shares or 6.13% of the stock. 25.02 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Ami Inv Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mercer Advisers reported 54,303 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Goelzer Mgmt stated it has 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 5,014 shares stake.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc owns 890,222 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bank Tru reported 9,416 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 14,823 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 32,015 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 4,262 shares. Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Schroder Investment Management invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 597 shares. 79,322 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 91,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern owns 1.17 million shares. 11,011 were reported by Cibc Asset Management.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roan Resources and Key Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Independence Contract Drilling among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.66M for 11.01 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.