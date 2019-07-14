Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Increased Position; Moody National Bank Trust Division Trimmed Its Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Position by $8.95 Million; Market Value Rose

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 82,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 206,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was sold by Matthew Price. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,129 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,342 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares to 34,580 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.