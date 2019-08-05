Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Delta Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.52 Million; Seaspan (SSW) Stake Maintained by Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 14,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 262,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.34 million, down from 277,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.27. About 1.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48M, up from 38.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 92,315 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 09/04/2018 – Ship-leasing Company Seaspan Corp. Taps 29-Year-Old as New CFO; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q VESSEL UTILIZATION 96.8%; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Consideration to Selling Hldrs to be Approximately $330M Cash, $50M Issuance of Seaspan Preferred Shrs; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – FAIRFAX WILL INVEST ANOTHER $250 MILLION INTO SEASPAN – WSJ CITING; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $969,143 worth of stock was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 84,648 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argent Trust accumulated 1.2% or 110,040 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And invested 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regal Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stellar Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 1.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diamond Hill Management owns 2.42 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 242,626 were accumulated by Interocean Ltd Liability Corp. Seizert Prns stated it has 2,890 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

