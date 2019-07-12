Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Cut Its Stake; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased by $3.68 Million Its Stake

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,406 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 29,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.74. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 78,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 92,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 6.44 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. $2.93 million worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.67 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated accumulated 316,831 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Td Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,063 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiemann Advisors Llc has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,357 shares. Loews holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 21,283 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,808 shares. 27,444 are owned by Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corp. 5,801 were accumulated by Tradition Mgmt Limited Com. Pettee Invsts has invested 2.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 24,481 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 6,129 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swift Run Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 4,080 shares to 5,555 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 10,772 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 2.16 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Llc reported 0.65% stake. Cap Fund Sa accumulated 29,363 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 22,220 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bellecapital International Ltd has 19,833 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 271,766 shares. Fil owns 277,637 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Llc owns 28,399 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc owns 18,055 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 168,044 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,122 shares to 10,122 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).