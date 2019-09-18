Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While 10-15 Associates Has Cut Holding; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Stake by $1.09 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 30,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 132,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 163,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 449,874 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 381,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 1.03M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

