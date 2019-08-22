Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Kessler Investment Group Trimmed Position by $399,776; As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Position by $1.51 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 5.56M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 912,981 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 377,712 shares to 710,000 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).