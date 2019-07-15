Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc; Moreno Evelyn V Has Lowered Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding by $525,250; Share Value Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $191.53. About 196,345 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 1.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Lc holds 1.12% or 58,064 shares in its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers holds 8,729 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Washington-based S R Schill And Associates has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 23,757 shares. 391,070 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Caxton Assoc Lp invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aull And Monroe Invest invested in 2.56% or 45,956 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,230 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 82,855 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Inc stated it has 74,414 shares. Economic Planning Gp Adv owns 8,785 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 85,037 shares. Maryland-based Ithaka Group Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.32% stake. Whittier Tru has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 25,656 shares to 256,822 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 148,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. On Thursday, January 31 Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,079 shares.

