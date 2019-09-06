Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Raised by Robecosam Ag; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Bellecapital International LTD Raised Holding

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 415.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 62,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,743 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 15,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $123.38. About 606,867 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 590,752 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors Inc holds 2.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,925 shares. Mengis Inc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 295,655 were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. First Finance Commercial Bank invested 4.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weik Mgmt has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 5,678 are owned by Mcgowan Asset Management. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 7,664 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi stated it has 6,555 shares. Natl Insurance Tx has 267,100 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grimes And Company holds 0.14% or 16,655 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts reported 13.32 million shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability reported 27,444 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa invested in 4,166 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Lc has 2.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.11M shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 62,336 shares to 371,017 shares, valued at $101.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,409 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

