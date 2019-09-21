Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Held by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd; Washington Trust Company Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Boosted by $777,738 as Valuation Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 434.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 110,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 135,844 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90M, up from 25,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79M shares traded or 42.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 4,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, up from 15,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

