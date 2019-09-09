Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Has Upped by Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc; Eulav Asset Management Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Upped by $1.50 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 443,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is up 33.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 86,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,905 shares to 78,454 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC) by 8,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,782 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

