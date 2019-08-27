Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Has Upped by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position by $3.54 Million as Market Value Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 241,394 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18933.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 5,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 5,710 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 4.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4,890 shares to 45 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,230 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piershale Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 201,352 shares. Finemark Savings Bank holds 142,726 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 103,851 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,520 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Avenir Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Merian (Uk) owns 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 818,860 shares. Barr E S & reported 30,785 shares. Cannell Peter B, a New York-based fund reported 86,445 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc holds 33,913 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited stated it has 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 1.5% or 3.67M shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc has 37,624 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 11.38 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).