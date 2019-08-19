Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Has Raised by Fort Lp; Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Fort Lp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 26,332 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 8.30M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 16,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 131,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, down from 148,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 324,722 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests invested in 0.05% or 189,821 shares. Teton Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 10,000 shares. 114 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Creative Planning holds 5,021 shares. Knott David M has 12,400 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 34,622 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 769,638 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Raymond James Tru Na has 4,403 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Pennsylvania Tru Com owns 110,757 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 41,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 52,880 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 4,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18,374 shares to 56,374 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 156,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity.

