Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Willow Creek Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $528,105 as Stock Price Rose; Clean Yield Group Holding in Miller Herman Com (MLHR) Has Decreased by $380,600

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79M shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc Com (MLHR) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 8,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, down from 23,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 956,968 shares traded or 90.16% up from the average. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MLHR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.54 million shares or 0.33% more from 44.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement owns 122,058 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board owns 22,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 7,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Ser holds 5,505 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 52,260 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 187,079 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta invested in 0.06% or 7,876 shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 54,200 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.04% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 238 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 165,340 shares. Moreover, Systematic LP has 0.06% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.25 million shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has 11,248 shares. Dean Assocs Limited Liability owns 0.98% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,007 shares. 109,511 were accumulated by Argent. Cohen Mgmt holds 1.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 71,804 shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 18,926 shares. 10,496 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel holds 3.65% or 192,591 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company reported 18.42M shares stake. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp owns 237,196 shares. 80,743 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Transamerica Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.42% or 17,584 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 70,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.14M shares. Lesa Sroufe & owns 4,131 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 27,351 shares to 184,326 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 58,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

