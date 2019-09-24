Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Willow Creek Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $528,105 as Stock Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Upped by $1.73 Million Its Position

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 54,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 108,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 54,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 1.48M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 3.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,208 shares to 170,483 shares, valued at $45.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,841 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 93,230 are owned by Riverhead Cap Ltd Com. Captrust Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,868 shares. Northeast Invest Management has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Capital Management Va holds 3.35% or 371,516 shares in its portfolio. 266,907 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. The Tennessee-based Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Legacy Capital Prtn invested in 0.12% or 8,570 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated reported 9,567 shares. Davy Asset has 8,318 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.11% or 13.74 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 116,554 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank owns 14,646 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.2% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 634,762 shares.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 58,168 shares to 335,514 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 27,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 43,455 shares. Janney Capital Management Llc reported 167,971 shares. 12.09M were reported by Cedar Rock Capital. Blb&B Lc has 1.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 126,418 shares. Cardinal Capital Management invested in 48,676 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 107,678 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 148,341 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nomura holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 110,422 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Lc invested in 13,084 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 2.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 135,958 shares. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 3.40 million shares. First Dallas Incorporated owns 6,401 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Blue Fin reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buckingham Capital Inc invested in 15,999 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.97 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.