Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Holding Has Increased by Iszo Capital Management Lp

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 4.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 15,429 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,479 shares to 16,438 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 25,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0.82% or 909,095 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 38,567 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 7,813 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.57% or 764,686 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Btc Capital Mgmt accumulated 75,440 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 73,541 shares. 5,305 are owned by Legacy Private Trust. Massachusetts Services Co Ma has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 135,000 shares. Old Dominion Management, Virginia-based fund reported 39,873 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,577 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birinyi Assocs Inc reported 18,209 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).