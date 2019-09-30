Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Stake by $12.98 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Position by $629,160

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 119,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 121,578 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33M, down from 240,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 546,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 516,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 266,110 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE)

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 3.53 million shares to 502,744 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 291,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,712 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettee Invsts owns 2.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,848 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Castleark Limited Liability invested in 3,800 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.98% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.17 million shares. Horrell Cap Inc holds 0.04% or 668 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP invested 12.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Company reported 3,264 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Investec Asset invested in 0.19% or 458,059 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc has invested 2.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Principal Fin Gru accumulated 4.14 million shares. Westchester Management Inc has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.34% or 10,190 shares. Cls Invests stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thompson Invest has 59,601 shares. Washington Trust Company invested in 0.51% or 84,144 shares.

