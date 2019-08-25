Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $463,216 as Market Valuation Rose; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Salzhauer Michael Has Lifted Its Position by $957,645

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 1824.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 63,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 06/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HLDR STARBOARD FILES PROXY CARD WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares to 2,085 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birinyi Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guyasuta Advsrs reported 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Windsor Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,020 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Schnieders Limited Liability holds 25,042 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 218,446 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc reported 140,080 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle accumulated 459,339 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 1.02% or 100,883 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,051 shares. Wedgewood Pa owns 12,377 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares to 2,005 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).