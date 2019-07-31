Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Telos Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stock Value Declined While Bb Biotech Ag Has Upped by $13.46 Million Its Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.31. About 4.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 121,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, up from 575,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 193,815 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares to 85,244 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Cap Inc owns 11,954 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Verity And Verity Limited reported 2.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcrae Management stated it has 5,572 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 465,130 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Service owns 33,827 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legacy Private Tru Com reported 10,897 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 79,418 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 1.14M shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited owns 72,001 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And reported 3,659 shares. 145,327 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 28,519 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Town & Country Bancshares Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co accumulated 2.42% or 48,878 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp stated it has 50 shares. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 6,114 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 1,937 shares. 6 are owned by Assetmark. 3,209 are owned by Virtu Finance Limited Liability Co. Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 30,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 4,949 shares. Prelude Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 748,985 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested in 16,653 shares. 28,914 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bb Biotech Ag owns 696,976 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).