Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Raised Position by $3.03 Million as Share Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Its Position by $351,177

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36M, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65 million shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 29,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,785 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 86,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 6.68M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Inc owns 1,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 98,094 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 725,224 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc, California-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Bamco Ny holds 1,796 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Limited Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regent Mngmt Ltd reported 61,676 shares. Cibc Markets Inc stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V holds 69,611 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 63,302 shares. Essex Svcs has invested 1.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barbara Oil Com holds 52,000 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Division owns 63,270 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 14,874 shares to 44,197 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 39,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,311 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $3.90 million worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares to 3,536 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,907 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).