Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Holding by $340,516; Nucor (NUE) Holding Has Boosted by Bronson Point Management Llc

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 7.21 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 1.89M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nucor (NUE) Issues Downbeat Q2 Earnings View, Shares Slip – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor (NUE) Announces John J. Ferriola Retirement as Chairman and CEO, Election of Leon J. Topalian as President and COO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 47,539 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 21,657 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 128,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 303,100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 4,734 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 419,554 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 25,009 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.3% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Etrade Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 14,011 shares. Everence stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.05% or 19,423 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Freestone Cap Lc accumulated 93,989 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Williams Jones Associate Llc has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 89,803 shares to 172,651 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 0.35% or 10,678 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,522 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 32,441 shares. World Asset Inc has 0.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 170,320 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.14% or 5,689 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.26% or 339,532 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Delaware holds 275,395 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelton Cap Management holds 98,787 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 130,442 were accumulated by First Fiduciary Counsel. 1.77M are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability. Mawer Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Novare Mngmt Lc has invested 0.98% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,123 are owned by Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt. 33,267 were accumulated by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Svcs.