Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Parthenon Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased by $8.32 Million Its Holding

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 161,326 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.69 million, down from 165,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.97. About 2.70M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 286,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 245,611 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, down from 532,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: WILL SEE HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH STARTING NEXT YEAR; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language; 22/03/2018 – DJ Khaled and Get Schooled Announce New Scholarship under Major Keys Campaign; 24/04/2018 – VIA: Viacom Renews and Expands Snapchat Deal, Plans New Shows From MTV, BET, Comedy Central; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 72,675 shares to 900,955 shares, valued at $118.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 40,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.56M for 8.54 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

