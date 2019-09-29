Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Parthenon Cut Stake by $453,113; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Decreased Position by $490,620 as Share Price Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, down from 49,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 07/03/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 30/03/2018 – Jackie Jones: Goldman sachs to buy house-flipping lender genesis capital, sources say — update fox business -; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Global Core Liquid Assets $229 Billion in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – PLANNED MOVES REFLECT BANK’S AIM TO PROTECT CLIENTS AMID GROWING CONCERN ABOUT FUTURE TRADING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BRITAIN AND EU; 08/05/2018 – GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA GBLB.BR – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters)

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 161,326 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.69 million, down from 165,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 113,517 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 90,359 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 69,797 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 148,341 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.8% or 297,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,919 were accumulated by Signature Est Invest Limited Co. Marco Mgmt Ltd Com reported 56,064 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,725 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 390 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Llc accumulated 113,251 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,874 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 462,233 shares stake. Mount Lucas LP reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 12,466 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lomas Cap Ltd Com reported 161,136 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 13,060 shares. Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,956 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc owns 314,348 shares or 7.99% of their US portfolio. Next Finance Gru holds 0.02% or 713 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bridges Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,288 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 22,909 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 3,728 shares. 71 were accumulated by Tompkins Finance Corporation. South State Corp holds 0.9% or 38,179 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management LP invested 14.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudock Cap Gru stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd invested in 3,300 shares.