Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Old National Bancorp Has Raised Stake; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.09 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 620,188 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 9,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 181,480 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88M, up from 172,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Make-A-Wish Arizona, Universal Technical Institute & industry partners make wish come true for aspiring diesel technician – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Student enrollments up 33.9% for New Oriental Education & Technology in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa invested in 0.86% or 73,122 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 74,616 shares stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 82,675 shares. Moreover, Finance Advisory has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,463 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 3,185 shares. 55,602 are held by Garland Mngmt. Chemung Canal Tru holds 132,910 shares. Cap City Fl reported 1.73% stake. Keybank Association Oh reported 1.77M shares stake. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com Ny has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 107,236 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Shelton Mgmt reported 11,563 shares stake. Centre Asset Lc accumulated 1.2% or 44,410 shares. S&Co holds 17,187 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 791 shares to 4,173 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,610 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

More news for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 10, 2019 is yet another important article.