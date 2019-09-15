Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Mcf Advisors Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Value Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Boosted by $538.46 Million Its Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 384.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 3.85 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679.86 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 973,701 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 550,585 shares to 5.33 million shares, valued at $694.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Marriott International (MAR) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Underwear snafu delays Chinese woman’s Mar-a-Lago trespassing trial – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Marriott International (MAR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei holds 0.04% or 87,804 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Burney stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 164,355 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.68% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Glenmede Company Na holds 0.01% or 20,838 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 115,551 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Zevin Asset Management holds 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 2,545 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership owns 176,682 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jabodon Pt holds 4.46% or 40,766 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1,605 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 370,789 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 1,800 shares. 176 are held by Ent. Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51M and $604.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 138,333 shares to 146,485 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 28,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.