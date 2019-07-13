Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Strategic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Autohome (ATHM) by $2.12 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 20,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,851 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, down from 267,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 1.56 million shares traded or 66.55% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Coombe Gary A also sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt Corp has 45,956 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 49,500 shares. American Rech And Commerce holds 2.17% or 73,010 shares. Patten Gp reported 13,684 shares. Ci Inc holds 600,900 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 27,747 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Limited Liability. Moreover, Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.98% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 145,976 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob accumulated 19,678 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 5,445 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 208,762 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 52,445 shares to 72,052 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 16.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $131.05 million for 18.36 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.