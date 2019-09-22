Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Martin Currie LTD Lowered Its Stake; Havens Advisors Lifted Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $2.93 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 114.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 471,317 shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 75,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,474 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10 million, down from 194,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44M shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 23,271 shares. 10,207 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 177,203 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 1,105 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 8,930 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Wolverine Asset Mngmt has 10,037 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Co holds 0.44% or 68,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 400 shares. Havens Advsr Limited Com stated it has 3.87% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 3.18M shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Swiss Bancorporation reported 69,900 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 25,409 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Prns Llc holds 1.24% or 163,938 shares. Bartlett Lc stated it has 596,840 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. South State accumulated 1.44% or 114,134 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 484,162 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 680 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Asset Strategies has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Comerica Bankshares reported 659,424 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Com stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diversified Com has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,648 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten & Patten Tn holds 29,884 shares. Georgia-based Lakeview Limited Com has invested 0.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,124 shares. Seabridge Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,614 are owned by Sterling Investment Mgmt.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,299 shares to 235,253 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).