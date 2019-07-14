Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Martin Currie LTD Decreased Stake by $1.49 Million as Market Value Rose; Cadence Capital Management Increases Stake in Blue Bird (HCAC)

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 78.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 79,446 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 180,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 100,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 2 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 209,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares to 363,136 shares, valued at $61.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 249,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Counsel Inc accumulated 43,150 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartford reported 1.06% stake. United Kingdom-based Cedar Rock Limited has invested 30.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trian Fund Management Lp reported 40.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 26,635 are held by Aviance Capital Prns Llc. Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 122,580 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savant Capital Ltd Liability owns 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 57,243 shares. Welch Cap Prtnrs Ny stated it has 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,491 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benedict Advsr accumulated 43,112 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Barry Inv Advisors reported 2,822 shares stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,380 shares to 25,451 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,789 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).