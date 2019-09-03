Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Position; As Goldman Sachs (GS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Delphi Management Trimmed Its Position by $362,709

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,154 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 9,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Issues $1.5B Floating Rate Notes Due 2026; 26/03/2018 – OPPENHEIMERFUNDS INC – AHMAD DEEK JOINS OPPENHEIMERFUNDS FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Sues Federal Reserve Over Lifetime Ban; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Cohn’s exit means Goldman Sachs is finally out of the White House

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 95,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,401 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 121,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance, Missouri-based fund reported 115,290 shares. First Personal Financial Service holds 1.81% or 57,146 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.55 million shares. 81,189 were accumulated by Keystone Financial Planning. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Payden & Rygel invested in 0.01% or 680 shares. Mckinley Ltd Liability Corp Delaware accumulated 257,615 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 32,982 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 317 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.33% or 30,900 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc stated it has 22,726 shares. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) accumulated 600,183 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stewart & Patten Commerce Limited Com owns 219,681 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru reported 11,829 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares to 17,943 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Might End Up Regretting Apple Card Partnership – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc owns 750,153 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt stated it has 537,844 shares. Park Circle invested 2.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tdam Usa accumulated 1,776 shares. Welch Group Ltd has 2,339 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 217,495 are held by Lomas Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. British Columbia Corporation owns 64,715 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 7,611 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Nbt Bank & Trust N A stated it has 8,610 shares. Selway Asset reported 1,064 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Palouse Cap, Washington-based fund reported 8,237 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 111,514 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De has 0.82% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.95B for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.