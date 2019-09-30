Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Insight 2811 Cut Position by $541,956 as Stock Price Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Boosted Its Position in Mondelez International A (MDLZ) by $425,272 as Share Price Rose

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc A (MDLZ) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 8,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 363,190 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58M, up from 355,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 3.34 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wilkins Investment Counsel accumulated 125,772 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 45,148 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 3,519 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rodgers Brothers has invested 3.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc owns 2,404 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak holds 0.31% or 2,429 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Choate Invest Advsrs holds 87,545 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.79M shares. Iowa Bancshares accumulated 53,494 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Callahan Ltd Liability Corporation has 117,642 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Rampart Ltd Llc reported 38,661 shares stake.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Consumer-Focused Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2019/20 Earnings Results on October 22 – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 39,410 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sit Investment Assocs has 131,825 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Co owns 38,233 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,082 shares. Kempen Management Nv holds 36,932 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,910 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 64,223 shares. Causeway Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.57 million shares. Barr E S & holds 0.04% or 6,740 shares. Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Com holds 1.97% or 203,458 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% or 582,958 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher accumulated 0.59% or 119,203 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,432 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,695 shares.