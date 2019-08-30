Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Increased Stake; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose While Aristeia Capital Upped Its Holding

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 21,466 shares. Jefferies Ltd Com reported 32,162 shares stake. 328,121 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 52,679 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cap Ww owns 1.04M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability holds 1.49 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 18,663 were reported by Hbk L P. 24,200 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Td Asset Mngmt holds 15,537 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp, California-based fund reported 5,061 shares. 2,000 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0% or 3,467 shares in its portfolio. 167 are held by Regions Fin. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 669,734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61M shares, valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And has 1.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Albion Financial Group Inc Ut stated it has 8,810 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Btc Management Inc owns 1.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,897 shares. Wheatland Inc holds 1.73% or 21,748 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 1.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,829 shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt holds 27,257 shares. Cibc Ww holds 2.27M shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Financial Advantage Incorporated holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Advsrs accumulated 61,980 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.52M shares. Blue Chip Incorporated holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,913 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 242,937 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. North Star Mngmt holds 0.67% or 55,116 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,677 shares to 64,591 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,067 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).