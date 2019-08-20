Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Security Capital Research & Management Has Cut Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position by $44.70 Million; Valuation Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 314,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 659,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.07 million, down from 974,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $148.95. About 963,323 shares traded or 11.66% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,278 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 56,953 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Management. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 462,351 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 203,509 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 10,350 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1.04 million shares. Security Research And Management, Illinois-based fund reported 659,872 shares. Forward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Phocas Fin invested in 23,020 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Legal General Pcl holds 0.09% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. 27,004 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs L P. 3,380 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,301 were reported by M Inc. Financial Architects holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 720 shares. 122,580 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Schaller Inv stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ls Invest Limited Liability holds 120,274 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 1.78M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,322 shares. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.15% or 26,349 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.46% or 9.57M shares in its portfolio. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 6,962 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.41M shares. City stated it has 1.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has 30,405 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Winfield Associate has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

