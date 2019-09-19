Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 99,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, up from 96,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $121.86. About 3.23M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 57,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 370,306 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, down from 427,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 328,153 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,493 shares to 171,472 shares, valued at $2.43B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 39,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55M for 214.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.