Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Garde Capital Decreased Holding by $995,495 as Share Price Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake as Market Value Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 652,840 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,693 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 14,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 12.10 million shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 10,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34M worth of stock.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.82 million for 24.58 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,525 shares to 216,748 shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.