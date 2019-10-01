Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Fragasso Group Upped Stake; Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Upped Position

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, up from 30,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 433,846 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 324,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.21 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 11,220 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,631 shares to 143,379 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.