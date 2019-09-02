Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Fragasso Group Boosted Its Stake; Nuance Investments Has Lowered Its Sjw Group (SJW) Stake as Shares Rose

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 25,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 123,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 933,792 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 88,698 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public Utilities Commission for Approval of Merger of Equals; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Propo; 02/05/2018 – SJW REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CT. WATER; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Non-Binding Indication of Interest Doesn’t Constitute Superior Proposal; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONSIST OF 12 DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas LP accumulated 21,046 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 1,200 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Ltd Com. Moreover, Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or has 2.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,475 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 40,030 shares. Automobile Association owns 2.52M shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,292 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Counselors has invested 1.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap City Trust Fl holds 1.73% or 39,334 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 3.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Associated Banc owns 273,616 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt stated it has 103,351 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 3.22% or 47,374 shares. Beacon Fin Group Inc holds 0.94% or 55,304 shares. Financial Architects Inc invested in 0.13% or 720 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,689 shares to 6,207 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 38,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,565 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 26.85% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $21.93M for 21.62 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Lc owns 47 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc owns 15,502 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Llc reported 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 47,145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). American accumulated 15,151 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0% or 42,500 shares. 298,106 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.12% or 3,000 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 30,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 158,572 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,077 shares.

