Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Destination Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Harber Asset Management Increased Position in Pdf Solutions (PDFS) as Share Price Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 133,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 689,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 556,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 66,487 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 3,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 52,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 55,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Ltd Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 54,312 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co holds 1.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 283,683 shares. Da Davidson has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 195,287 shares. 3,349 were accumulated by Retirement Planning Grp. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.13% or 6.67 million shares in its portfolio. Camarda Ltd Company invested in 169 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 89,419 shares. 10 holds 163,248 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 1.55M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cv Starr & reported 80,000 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,207 shares. Inv Of Virginia Lc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 27,668 are owned by Osterweis Cap Mngmt. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 35.40 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Benedict Fin Advsrs holds 43,112 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23,208 shares to 216,559 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GBF) by 28,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,882 shares to 179,622 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 358,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,205 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).