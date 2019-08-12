Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Commerce Bank Boosted Holding; Paradice Investment Management Has Raised Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Value Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 52,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72M, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 1.79 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie’s same-store sales top Street estimates; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Closing Up to 60 Stores in U.S. in FY18 Through Lease Expirations; 07/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Abercrombie & Fitch to close up to 60 stores this year; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Gross Profit Rate 58.4%, Down 90 Basis Points; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary D; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 3,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.01M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 3.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 20,933 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.92% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schaller Inv Gru owns 0.45% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,795 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 1.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loomis Sayles & Co Lp holds 10.79M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 169 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 6.68M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Management holds 0.08% or 3,804 shares in its portfolio. 3.02M are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Adirondack Trust Communications reported 31,357 shares stake. Hl Services Ltd Liability Company invested in 609,584 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 100,883 shares. Bp Plc holds 298,000 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa accumulated 0.1% or 4,166 shares. 59,943 were accumulated by Everence Mngmt Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 20,931 shares to 377,754 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,037 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 210,885 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has invested 0.03% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 15,118 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). 37,000 are held by Strs Ohio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.68% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 19,771 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.32% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Snow Cap Limited Partnership owns 30,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 119,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.