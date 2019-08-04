Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Eog Res (EOG) Holding as Stock Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 959,106 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.80 million, down from 984,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 205,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 209,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc (NYSE:FFG) by 20,500 shares to 126,972 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 129,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $249.74 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia Trust accumulated 198,968 shares. Mengis Management holds 33,819 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 81,400 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cordasco Fin Network invested in 0.13% or 1,252 shares. 54,470 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Management. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 176,782 shares. Vestor Cap holds 30,120 shares. Blackhill Cap has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 156,411 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 115,785 shares. Monarch Management has 2.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,398 shares. Lourd Ltd has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,573 shares. Joel Isaacson And Company Llc stated it has 56,108 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,675 shares to 139,369 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).