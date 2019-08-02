Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Benin Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Capital One Financi (COF) Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $321,327 as Stock Price Declined

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financi (COF) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 3,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 79,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 83,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 1.26M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp analyzed 4,460 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $290.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 5.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,065 shares to 10,939 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Llc accumulated 1.3% or 10.33M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 297,270 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 105,120 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 218,446 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 23,968 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc has 1.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Da Davidson And holds 0.34% or 195,287 shares. America First Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,572 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,994 shares. Bouchey Fin Group Inc holds 2,587 shares. 14,781 were accumulated by Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 103,851 shares. 11,484 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Liability Company. 2.16M were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,169 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh has invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 76,974 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd reported 227,571 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management invested in 66,642 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank Corp has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 81,053 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Com owns 17,731 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 3,755 shares. Fincl Advantage accumulated 0.01% or 197 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 7,869 shares. Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 87 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 122,184 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 11,052 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.19% stake. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

