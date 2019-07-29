Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Benin Management Has Cut Its Position; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Maintains Position in Pentair Plc (PNR)

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 4.67M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 725,670 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.30 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Assocs reported 61,974 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.05% or 7,865 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 2.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,909 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.34% or 195,287 shares. 63,862 were accumulated by Crestwood Advsr Ltd Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.82 million shares. Founders Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 8,949 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.39% or 12.40 million shares. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 76,305 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd accumulated 2,930 shares. Holderness Invests reported 22,531 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Profit Invest Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,122 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp reported 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,735 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Limited Liability Company holds 207,930 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc has 59,379 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 45,402 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com has 6,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 30,405 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 0.01% or 7,250 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc owns 18 shares. The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.49% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Raymond James And Assocs has 281,152 shares. 230,383 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 26,924 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,855 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 57,130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $422,748 activity.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37,735 shares to 608,092 shares, valued at $53.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,228 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).