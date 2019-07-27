Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Rockland Trust Co Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 5,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 60,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014; 14/03/2018 – Facebook removes far-right group Britain First from social media site; 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – UK privacy watchdog ends WhatsApp probe after compliance pledge; 08/05/2018 – Gavan Reilly: Breaking: Facebook is to stop taking ads for #8thRef from outside Ireland; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 4th Update; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK PROMISES ARE NOT SUFFICIENT; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 33,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 38,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares to 37,286 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 59,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,585 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 31,019 shares to 867,731 shares, valued at $52.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 23,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.