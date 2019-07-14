Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $603,096; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $7.77 Million; Share Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Powell Was Masterful; We Have Until June 28 To Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “PG&E Reaches $1 Billion Settlement With Paradise, California Governments – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.