Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $603,096; As Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Increased Position

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) by 91.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 101,709 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares to 90,072 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.21% or 5,949 shares in its portfolio. First Utd Financial Bank Trust reported 18,618 shares stake. Finance Advantage Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 100 shares. Roosevelt Group holds 7,445 shares. West Coast Financial Lc accumulated 3,618 shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 214.67M shares. Farmers Tru stated it has 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Timber Creek Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 6,997 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware holds 41,034 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser, Kansas-based fund reported 13,463 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca owns 15,463 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.16% stake. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 52,164 shares. Cambridge Advsrs has 9,568 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Beacon Gp holds 0.94% or 55,304 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 143,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Graham And Inv Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 167,470 shares. 6,647 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 20,679 shares. State Street invested in 3.45M shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 322,532 shares stake. Coldstream Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,277 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 118,195 shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 0% or 3,969 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 52,268 were accumulated by Daruma Cap Management Lc. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Cna Fincl owns 15,337 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.