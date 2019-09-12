Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Aspiriant Boosted Stake; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increased Its Holding in Visa (V) by $1.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 9,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335.63M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $178.02. About 6.88M shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 5.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,048 shares to 23,624 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,794 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc by 3.00M shares to 8.10M shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 42,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,205 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).