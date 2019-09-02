Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $643,968 as Stock Value Rose; Rivulet Capital Position in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 410,075 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon; 05/03/2018 – ‘GODSPEED – The Race Across America,’ Rides Into U.S. Cinemas For One Night on May 22; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,337 shares to 290,342 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

