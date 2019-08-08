Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Value Rose While Crestwood Advisors Increased by $657,176 Its Position; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding by $347,382 as Share Price Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 63,862 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 57,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20 million shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 10,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,702 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 43,083 shares. Epoch accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Chatham Cap Grp reported 18,612 shares. 2.81M are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Forbes J M & Llp holds 4.94% or 221,607 shares. Beacon Financial Group invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcdaniel Terry holds 212,873 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Cibc Natl Bank Usa has 27,796 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 120,274 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Rench Wealth invested in 47,374 shares or 3.22% of the stock. 318,170 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Amica Retiree Med Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,829 shares. Eagle Advisors Lc owns 7,150 shares. Welch Forbes Lc holds 834,045 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares to 257,014 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 17,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,652 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coldstream Mngmt holds 1.36% or 81,770 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Prtnrs holds 145,961 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Point & Svcs N A accumulated 14,049 shares. Shell Asset holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 530,766 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 1.43 million shares for 3.39% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Com Ca has 4.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,755 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs accumulated 2.66% or 16,482 shares. West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 73,447 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. First Bancorp Trust holds 1.68% or 14,368 shares. Fca Tx reported 5,645 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Td Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% or 5,089 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,473 shares.