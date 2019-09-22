Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $861,318; Tesla (TSLA) Position Has Upped by Manchester Capital Management Llc

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 335.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 7,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/04/2018 – Tesla’s Musk, NTSB Chief Talk After Spat Over Fatal Crash Probe; 30/03/2018 – EIN Electric Cars: EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Tesla will begin taking orders for a dual motor, all-wheel drive model and a performance version of the Model 3 at the end of next week; 09/05/2018 – CtW Works With Union-Sponsored Pension Funds; Funds Are ‘Substantial’ Tesla Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IF RATE OF GROWTH OF MODEL 3 CONTINUES, “IT WILL EXCEED EVEN THAT OF FORD AND THE MODEL T”; 09/05/2018 – MORE: NTSB opens an investigation into fatal Tesla crash in Florida; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 15/05/2018 – Trading News: [RTRS] – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 53.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 7,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,879 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, down from 14,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,682 shares to 30,459 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,547 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

